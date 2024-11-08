Jujutsu: A Haven for Mercurial Users at Mozilla

One of the pleasures of working at Mozilla, has been learning and using the Mercurial version control system. Over the past decade, I’ve spent countless hours tinkering my worfklow to be just so. Reading docs and articles, meticulously tweaking settings and even writing an extension.

I used to be very passionate about Mercurial. But as time went on, the culture at Mozilla started changing. More and more repos were created in Github, and more and more developers started using git-cinnabar to work on mozilla-central . Then my role changed and I found that 90% of my work was happening outside of mozilla-central and the Mercurial garden I had created for myself.

So it was with a sense of resigned inevitability that I took the news that Mozilla would be migrating mozilla-central to Git. The fire in me was all but extinguished, I was resigned to my fate. And what’s more, I had to agree. The time had come for Mozilla to officially make the switch.

Glandium wrote an excellent post outlining some of the history of the decisions made around version control, putting them into the context of the time. In that post, he offers some compelling wisdom to Mercurial holdouts like myself:

I’ll swim against the current here, and say this: the earlier you can switch to git, the earlier you’ll find out what works and what doesn’t work for you, whether you already know Git or not.

When I read that, I had to agree. But, I just couldn’t bring myself to do it. No, if I was going to have to give up my revsets and changeset obsolesence and my carefully curated workflows, then so be it. But damnit! I was going to continue using them for as long as possible.

And I’m glad I didn’t switch because then I stumbled upon Jujutsu.

What is Jujutsu?

Jujutsu is a new(ish) version control system originally developed by Martin Von Zweigbergk of Google. Martin is a long time contributor to Mercurial on behalf of Google. It’s unclear to what degree Jujutsu is officially sanctioned by Google vs Martin’s personal project, but one thing that’s clear is that he poured his decade+ of Mercurial learnings into this project. Jujutsu is packed with concepts that Mercurial users will be familiar with, such as nameless heads, revsets, immutable commits and powerful history editing. But it also borrows concepts from other modern DVCS like Sapling (remote bookmarks) and Pijul (first class conflicts). It’s also written in Rust, so doesn’t suffer from many of the performance woes that have long plagued Mercurial.

But here’s the real kicker, the main reason Jujutsu is even worth considering at all: It uses Git as a backend

That’s right, you can initialize Jujutsu inside an existing Git repo, and the other people working on that repo will be none the wiser. Git is so dominant, that this capability should now be considered table stakes for any budding DVCS projects out there. Without it, those projects will be doomed to obscurity.

Jujutsu does also have its own native backend, but the docs warn users away from using it in production repos. For now, the native backend is more of a proof of concept than anything.

Is it any good?

Yes.

What makes Jujutsu good?

Great question! There are many standout features, but if I had to distill it down, I’d say Jujutsu is good because it is equal parts simple and powerful. Simple both in terms of the UI (which is stellar), but also in terms of cognitive load (the ability to keep track of your changes). Powerful because of the fantastic history re-writing and conflict resolution capabilities.

But I don’t want to go too far into the details in this particular post. If you’re interested in learning more about what makes Jujutsu special, I’d recommend reading jj-init by Chris Krycho. Or if you’re more of a hands on type of person, Steve Klabnik’s Jujutsu tutorial.

Instead I want to focus more on why Jujutsu should appeal to Mercurial users, as this topic is currently extremely relevant to many of my colleagues at Mozilla. So here goes.

Why Jujutsu should appeal to Mercurial users

The high level thesis here is that Jujutsu takes the vision that Mercurial was striving for, and bumps it up a notch. This isn’t to imply that Mercurial has somehow failed to achieve their vision, quite the opposite. The Mercurial project has done an absolutely fantastic job demonstrating what a modern DVCS is capable of. But they have to do so within the confines of technical debt and backwards compatibility. Jujutsu free of such shackles, is simply able to make bolder decisions. To push the enveloppe a bit further. And the results are exciting!

Here are some examples of what I mean.

Changes vs Commits

Like Mercurial, Jujutsu distinguishes between a commit and a change. In Mercurial, each changeset has both a commit id, which is a hash of all the contents of the diff (just like Git), but also a revision id. This is simply a counter that increments by one every time a new changeset is created. This has a couple nice properties:

It’s easier to refer to (revision ids are much smaller than commit ids). It’s easier to track the latest change via the tip label. It’s easier to tell at a glance the chronological order of changes (even across heads).

But Jujutsu kicks this up several notches. It too has a commit id, but instead of a simple integer counter that increments, it assigns a change id to each change which stays static across the change’s lifecycle. What does that mean?

Say you create a new change with jj new . It’ll be assigned an identifier consisting of random letters, e.g oypoztxk (the actual ID is longer, but typically only the first eight characters are ever displayed). Now let’s say I amend the change by editing some files or creating a commit message. The change’s commit id will now be different (just like with Mercurial or Git), but the change id will be the same! It’s still oypoztxk .

What’s more, you only need to type the unique prefix of the change id. This depends on the repo, but let’s pretend the unique prefix of this change is oy . This means I can do things like:

jj rebase -b oy -d main

And it gets even better! When resolving prefixes, Jujutsu will first scan your work in progress changes and their immutable parents. So even if you’re working on a massive repo like mozilla-central , the unique prefix for the changes you care about are still only going to be 1-3 characters long (depending on how many in-progress changes you have going at once). This means that as you work on changes, you start to memorize their prefixes.

With Mercurial, I’ve historically been a very heavy bookmark user. I even wrote bookbinder so I could stack my bookmarks on top of each other with ease. But with Jujutsu, labelling your feature branches is (imo) completely unnecessary. It is still possible to create bookmarks to track your feature branches if you desire, just be aware that unlike Mercurial, they do not automatically advance when you create a new change. I was very skeptical of the lack of automatic advancing when I first started using Jujutsu, and was worried manually setting bookmarks was going to be a massive pain. But thanks to change ids and their prefixes, I haven’t even been using bookmarks at all.

History Editing

Like Mercurial, Jujutsu has really nice history editing capabilities. There’s some things that are nicer, but also a few features missing. Most notably on the missing front, are an equivalent to hg histedit (or git rebase -i ) and hg absorb . I think these just haven’t been implemented yet, and I suspect they’ll make their way into the feature set eventually.

I wouldn’t say that Jujutsu’s history editing is much better than Mercurial’s, the latter’s is already very very good. But there are a few things I appreciate where Mercurial falls a bit short.

The first is simply making all the capabilities available out of the box. With Mercurial, you need to enable a bunch of extensions to unlock its full potential. I believe the rationale was to prevent footguns, but I think it just made the tools more difficult to find.

The second thing I appreciate (which is also the reason that Jujutsu doesn’t need to care about footguns as much), is the operation log (or oplog). Basically every command you run is recorded in an operations log, and you can jump back to an earlier state anytime you mess something up. Botch a rebase? Just run jj undo . Abandon the wrong change? jj undo . Push to the wrong remote? jj un.. just kidding, you’re screwed on that one. The oplog is kind of like Git’s reflog, but transaction based instead of state based. You can also restore to a prior state with Mercurial, but it’s complicated enough that I don’t remember offhand how to do it. I’m not saying it’s difficult, but it’s certainly not as easy as jj undo .

The third thing I appreciate is the UI around history re-writing. Mercurial’s UI is also very good, but Jujutsu just adds some extra niceities. Part of this is the ease at which you can reference any individual change thanks to the change id prefixes I talked about in the last section. But it’s also the thoughtfully designed cli. Such as the -B/--insert-before and -A/--insert-after flags that many commands accept. I mentioned that there was no equivalent to hg histedit or git rebase -i (yet), but it’s not really a problem. Need to re-order changes? It’s a cinch with jj rebase -r oy -B ht . Need to edit a change earlier in the stack? Simply run jj edit ht . Accidentally forgot to update to a change before saving the file? No problem, jj squash --into ht . The UI is simple, intuitive and powerful.

Obsolete Changes

Mercurial and Jujutsu both have a concept of obsolete changes. This is related to history editing, but moreso around what happens afterwards. When you edit a change, there’s something going on under the hood! You’re actually creating a brand new change and the old one is being marked obsolete.

In Mercurial’s implementation (called changeset evolution), it’s possible to have “orphan” changes. For example, if you have the history:

A -> B -> C

Then you make a change to B , your history now looks like:

A -> B -> C `-> B'

In Mercurial, B is now said to be “obsolete” and C is said to be “orphaned”. You as the user are now responsible for moving C on top of B' (either via rebasing or special commands designed to deal with this scenario).

Jujutsu does the exact same thing, except the last step happens automatically. You’ll never see an orphaned change in the log because whenever you edit history, the entire stack is implicitly rebased! In fact, if you push your change to a Github pull request, then it merges to main and you fetch the change back into your repo with jj git fetch , Jujutsu will detect that your original change is now obsolete and automatically mark it as such! No need to run commands like hg prune after landing (caveat: this particular feature doesn’t work well with Phabricator due to Phabricator editing the commit message).

Revsets, Templates and Files

Mercurial users will rejoice to know that Jujutsu brings along the concept of revsets. For those not in the know, revsets are a specification language to select changes using logical operators and functions. In both Mercurial and Jujutsu, nearly every command accepts a -r/--revset argument which allows you to operate on one or more changes at once. Like Mercurial, Jujutsu also has a template language, and file specification language.

I’ll be honest here. So far I like Mercurial’s revset and template languages better. But I think this is mainly due to the fact that I’m used to them, and Jujutsu’s implementations are incomplete. I recently asked in the Jujutsu Discord whether it was possible to accomplish something in the template language. It wasn’t, but a maintainer had a patch landed to implement the missing feature the next day.

So as I get used to the syntax differences, and more features get implemented here, I suspect I’ll end up liking Jujutsu’s revsets and templates just as much as Mercurial’s.

Log

Back in 2014, I read a blog post from Jordi Gutiérrez Hermoso that blew my mind. In it he demonstrates what Mercurial log could be made to do with heavy use of revsets, templates and colours. I immediately implemented it and have never looked back since. At Mozilla we thought this view was so useful that we implemented a helper that set it up for all our developers automatically.

After many many years, a (imo less nice looking) version of this view was implemented into Mercurial core under the command hg show work . This was a fantastic step, but it was still kind of tucked out of the way in a little known command.

Contrast this to running jj log :

In fact, you can just type jj on its own to see it. This view is the single most important view that any DVCS can show you. Jujutsu took an existing feature pioneered at Mercurial, and made it as accessible as possible to its users. That, and the default format looks great!

Immutable Changes

Just like Mercurial, Jujutsu has immutable changes. But Jujutsu’s approach is far simpler (albeit less powerful). Mercurial implements immutability via something called phases, changes can either be draft , public or secret . Phase information can also be pushed to and pulled from the server, so in theory it’s possible to collaborate on draft commits with others before making them public.

This is powerful, but also confusing and can lead to footguns. When pushing a change, you need to be aware of whether the server is “publishing” or not. You can get into situations that require manually changing the phase of a change. And I still don’t really know what a “secret” change is, I just ignored that completely.

With Jujutsu, you define a revset called immutable_heads() , it defaults to the main , master or trunk branches of Git remotes called origin or upstream . But this can be overridden, e.g in mozilla-central you’d need to tell it to select the autoland , central , beta , etc branches.

That’s it. It’s not as powerful, immutability status is not sent to the server (and it will never be able to do this with the Git backend), but it’s much simpler and easier to understand. Plus, it should solve 99% of use cases and reduce the number of footguns (as compared to both Mercurial and Git).

Things that Jujutsu does Better

Up until now, I’ve been outlining many of the similiarities between Jujutsu and Mercurial. In many cases, Jujutsu has made appreciable improvements on top of features that were inspired by Mercurial.

But there are a couple places where Jujutsu is simply head and shoulders above Mercurial.

Defaults

I touched on this a bit in the Log and History Editing sections, but Jujutsu has great defaults. Nothing is hidden behind extensions (built-in or otherwise), no tweaks are needed to get a useful log. What you get out of the box, is a very intuitive user experience.

As I said in the intro, I love to tinker with my workflows, but I can also appreciate a well designed tool that needs little to no configuration. Jujutsu is that. In my opinion, poor defaults (and a too strict adherence to preserving backwards compatibility) is one of the reasons Mercurial failed to take off, so I’m glad to see Jujutsu learning lessons here.

Performance

Jujutsu is also much more performant than Mercurial. It’s written in Rust (to Mercurial’s Python), so this isn’t too surprising. To be fair to Mercurial, performance has gotten a lot better over the years there as well. They’ve been integrating Rust into their codebase, and using the fsmonitor extension along with chg , can make Mercurial feel quite snappy (though Jujutsu also supports file watching, which raises the bar even higher).

Ironically, one of the things I appreciate about Jujutsu, is that they don’t prioritize performance. There’s lots of examples where Jujutsu makes a conscious decision to prioritize ease of use over performance. I touched on one example in the Changeset Evolution section, where Jujutsu implicitly rebases your stack anytime you re-write history. This prioritizes usability over performance, but this trade-off is only possible thanks to how fast Jujutsu already is. Mercurial simply couldn’t make this trade-off, as rebasing your stack is measured in seconds rather than milliseconds.

A Piece of Wisdom

If you are a Mercurial user working on mozilla-central who is not looking forward to the upcoming switch to Git, I hope this post has at least convinced you to give Jujutsu a shot! It’s absolutely possible to use Jujutsu in mozilla-central via git-cinnabar. Also, if you’re on Mozilla’s internal Slack instance, stop by #jj with any questions you might have!

I’ll conclude with some words of wisdom I read somewhere once:

I’ll swim against the current here, and say this: the earlier you can switch to git Jujutsu, the earlier you’ll find out what works and what doesn’t work for you, whether you already know Git Jujutsu or not.