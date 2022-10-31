How to Work on Taskcluster Github

Taskcluster Github is the Taskcluster service responsible for kick starting tasks on Github repositories. At a high level:

You install a Taskcluster app from the Github marketplace. This app sends webhooks to the Github service. Upon receiving a webhook, the Github service processes your repository’s .taskcluster.yml file. The Github service schedules tasks (if any) and updates the Github checks suite, or comments on your push / pull-request if there is an error.

While the service itself is relatively simple, testing it locally can be a pain! One approach might be to try and synthesize Github’s webhook events, and then intercept the network requests that the Github service makes in response. But this is tricky to do, and without actually seeing the results in a proper Github repo, it’s hard to be sure that your changes are working as intended.

Ideally you would have a real repo, with a development version of the app listed in the Github Marketplace, hooked up to a Taskcluster Github service running on your local machine. This way you could trigger webhooks by performing real actions in your repo (such as opening a pull-request). Better yet, you could see exactly how your Github service changes react!

Thanks to a lot of great work from Yarik, this is easier than ever and is all documented (or linked to) from this page. If you are already familiar with Taskcluster development, or enjoy figuring things out yourself, you may wish to skip this post and read the docs instead. But if you are a Taskcluster newbie, and would appreciate some hand holding, follow along for a step by step tutorial on how to work on and test Taskcluster Github!

Running Taskcluster Github Locally

Before going too far down the rabbit hole, let’s make sure you can run Taskcluster Github locally in the first place.

Pre-requisites

If you don’t have the Taskcluster monorepo cloned already, start by cloning it:

git clone https://github.com/taskcluster/taskcluster cd taskcluster

You’ll need a specific version of node to run various operations in the repo. It’s recommended to use nvm to facilitate this. Follow the installation instructions, then run:

nvm install nvm use

This will automatically install the correct version defined in .nvmrc . You’ll also want yarn :

npm install -g yarn

Services can be run with Docker. So if you don’t already, make sure both docker and the docker compose plugin are installed and working properly.

Edit hosts File

All Taskcluster web services are served via nginx through a single taskcluster proxy reachable through http://taskcluster on the localhost. To solve some authentication issues, it’s necessary to add the following to your hosts file:

127.0.0.1 taskcluster

On Linux and Mac, the hosts file is located at /etc/hosts . On Windows it can be found under C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts .

Start the Services

Now you’re ready to start the web services:

yarn start

Note that yarn start and yarn stop are simple wrappers around docker compose . If you are comfortable with docker compose and want more control, feel free to use it directly.

Now navigate to http://taskcluster and verify that a Taskcluster instance is running.

Start the Github Service

By default, yarn start does not run any of the background services so we’ll have to start our Github service explicitly:

yarn start github-background-worker

To verify it is running simply check the logs and make sure there is output with no obvious errors:

docker compose logs github-background-worker

Connecting your Service to Github

Now that you’re confident you can run the Github service locally, we need to somehow connect it to Github.

Expose the Service to the Internet

First let’s just get the service accessible to the internet. To accomplish this, we’ll use a tool called ngrok. Follow these steps to get it running:

First download and install ngrok. Next sign up for a free account. Then run the command ngrok config add-authtoken <token> . Your token can be found in your dashboard after logging in. Finally, run ngrok http --host-header=taskcluster taskcluster:80 .

To test that it’s working, visit http://127.0.0.1:4040/, click through to the custom URL displayed on the main page (you may need to accept a warning first) and verify that it takes you to your Taskcluster instance’s homepage.

Create a Github App

Now that we can access our Taskcluster instance from the web, let’s create a Github App that sends webhooks to it. You can follow along the Taskcluster documentation here. But the gist is to:

Follow Github’s guide for creating a new app (prefer a personal app over an organization app). Select a name for your app (e.g <name>-dev-taskcluster ). Paste the ngrok URL from earlier into the Homepage field. This URL should look something like https://<unique-id>.ngrok.com . Under webhook URL paste https://<unique-id>.ngrok.com/api/github/v1/github . Create an arbitrary value for the secret and save it for later. Set the permissions according to the Taskcluster deployment guide. Save the app. Github should prompt you to generate a new private key, do so and save the .pem file Github sends you for later.

Install the App into a Test Repo

Before we configure the Github service, let’s make sure our app is working as expected:

Create a new empty repository (with a README) that will be used to test your Github service. Navigate to the public page for your newly created Github app. This should be of the form https://github.com/apps/<name>-dev-taskcluster , but is also linked to from the app settings page. Click Configure . Under Repository access select the repo you created in step 1, then click Save . The app should now be installed in your repository. You can go to your repository settings, then click Github apps near the bottom left. Verify you see your app listed. Now in one tab, open your local ngrok dashboard. In another perform some repository actions (e.g edit the README using the Github interface, then do a push or pull request). Hop back over to your ngrok tab and verify it is receiving webhook events. The responses will all be “502 Bad Gateway” because we haven’t configured the Github service for your app yet. But this is fine, for now we’ve verified that the webhook events from your test repo are being forwarded to your local machine.

Configure the App in your Taskcluster instance

For the last piece, we need to configure your local Taskcluster Github service to accept webhook events from your application. This is also documented in the Taskcluster dev-docs, but to summarize:

Create a new override file called docker-compose.override.yml at the root of the Taskcluster repository. This will allow you to overwrite certain docker configuration items without needing to commit them into the repo. Add the following as the contents:

services : github-web : environment : &ref1 - GITHUB_PRIVATE_PEM="-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

<private key>

-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

" - GITHUB_APP_ID=<app id> - WEBHOOK_SECRET=<secret> - LEVEL=debug - DEBUG=* github-background-worker : environment : *ref1

Replace <private key> with the contents of the .pem file (between BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY and END RSA PRIVATE KEY ) you downloaded from Github. Replace <app id> with the id of your Github app. This can be found in the “About” section on your app settings page. Replace <secret> with the secret you saved for later when creating the app.

Testing your Github Service

Et voila! You should now have a Github app connected to a Taskcluster Github service running on your local machine. Let’s make sure everything is working!

Restart the Services

To pick up the new configuration in the override file, restart the services:

docker stop taskcluster-github-background-worker-1 docker-compose down yarn start yarn start github-background-worker

Generate Events in Github

Now go back to your test repository and generate some more pushes or pull requests. Check your ngrok dashboard. This time, you should see a proper response from the server! Typically either 201 for events that Taskcluster Github knows how to handle, or 204 otherwise.

Create Some “Real” Tasks

While your server is now responding to webhooks as expected, your test repository still isn’t configured to run any actual tasks. Configuring and setting up worker pools is out of scope for this tutorial, but luckily the docker-compose environment comes with a pool you can use out of the box!

Create a file called .taskcluster.yml at the root of your test repository. Add the following contents:

version : 1 reporting : checks-v1 policy : pullRequests : public tasks : - taskQueueId : docker-compose/generic-worker schedulerId : taskcluster-ui created : { $fromNow : '' } deadline : { $fromNow : '1 day' } payload : command : - - /bin/bash - '-c' - echo "Hello World!"; exit 1 maxRunTime : 30 metadata : name : example-task description : An **example** task owner : user@example.com source : http://taskcluster/tasks/create

Now go and create some more pushes or pull requests. This time you should see your Taskcluster Github service adding a comment about missing scopes!

Create the Missing Scopes

First navigate to the web UI of your instance at http://taskcluster Click Sign In at the top right Use static/taskcluster/root as the Client ID, the Access Token can be found in the docker compose env for the auth-web service. Search for static/taskcluster/root then copy the associated accessToken into the login page. Leave json-certificate blank and login. Open the side bar (top left), then select “Authorization” -> “Roles”. Use the plus button (bottom right) to create a new role. For the “Role ID” use repo:github.com/<user>/<repo>:* . Replace <user> and <repo> to point at your test repository. Under “Scopes” add the following:

queue:create-task:highest:docker-compose/generic-worker queue:create-task:project:none queue:scheduler-id:taskcluster-ui

Save the role. Finally go and generate some more events in your repository. This time, Taskcluster Github should schedule an actual task which prints “Hello World”!

Run the Github Service in Development mode

While testing, you may notice that changes to your local Taskcluster Github service aren’t reflected automatically in your deployment. Luckily this is easily remedied by starting the Github service in development mode:

docker stop taskcluster-github-background-worker-1 yarn dev:start github-background-worker

Now you’ll no longer need to restart the service to pick up changes! Try it out by tailing the log, adding some print statements and re-generating an event in Github. You should see your print statements in the console output!

Replaying Webhook Events

Manually creating pull requests or pushes to trigger webhook events on every single code iteration can be tedious! Luckily ngrok has a replay feature that will let you replay an incoming request. This way, you only need to generate the event in Github once, then simply press the Replay button in your ngrok dashboard to send it again! Just beware that the Github service may only take certain actions once (e.g, if a comment about missing scopes already exists, it won’t add a second one). In those cases, you may need to re-create a fresh pull-request / push to reproduce the behaviour you want.

Conclusion

Whew, that was quite a journey. But once everything is in place, it makes iterating on Taskcluster Github so much faster, while also giving you confidence that your changes are doing what you expect, before hitting production!

Happy developing and good luck!