How to Work on Taskcluster Github
Taskcluster Github is the Taskcluster service responsible for kick starting tasks on Github repositories. At a high level:
- You install a Taskcluster app from the Github marketplace.
- This app sends webhooks to the Github service.
- Upon receiving a webhook, the Github service processes your repository’s .taskcluster.yml file.
- The Github service schedules tasks (if any) and updates the Github checks suite, or comments on your push / pull-request if there is an error.
While the service itself is relatively simple, testing it locally can be a pain! One approach might be to try and synthesize Github’s webhook events, and then intercept the network requests that the Github service makes in response. But this is tricky to do, and without actually seeing the results in a proper Github repo, it’s hard to be sure that your changes are working as intended.
Ideally you would have a real repo, with a development version of the app listed in the Github Marketplace, hooked up to a Taskcluster Github service running on your local machine. This way you could trigger webhooks by performing real actions in your repo (such as opening a pull-request). Better yet, you could see exactly how your Github service changes react!
Thanks to a lot of great work from Yarik, this is easier than ever and is all documented (or linked to) from this page. If you are already familiar with Taskcluster development, or enjoy figuring things out yourself, you may wish to skip this post and read the docs instead. But if you are a Taskcluster newbie, and would appreciate some hand holding, follow along for a step by step tutorial on how to work on and test Taskcluster Github!
Running Taskcluster Github Locally
Before going too far down the rabbit hole, let’s make sure you can run Taskcluster Github locally in the first place.
Pre-requisites
If you don’t have the Taskcluster monorepo cloned already, start by cloning it:
git clone https://github.com/taskcluster/taskcluster
cd taskcluster
You’ll need a specific version of
node to run various operations in the repo. It’s recommended to
use nvm to facilitate this. Follow the installation instructions, then run:
nvm install
nvm use
This will automatically install the correct version defined in
.nvmrc. You’ll also want
yarn:
npm install -g yarn
Services can be run with Docker. So if you don’t already, make sure both docker and the docker compose plugin are installed and working properly.
Edit
hosts File
All Taskcluster web services are served via nginx through a single
taskcluster proxy reachable
through http://taskcluster on the localhost. To solve some authentication issues, it’s necessary to
add the following to your hosts file:
127.0.0.1 taskcluster
On Linux and Mac, the hosts file is located at
/etc/hosts. On Windows it can be found under
C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts.
Start the Services
Now you’re ready to start the web services:
yarn start
Note that
yarn start and
yarn stop are simple wrappers around
docker compose. If you are
comfortable with
docker compose and want more control, feel free to use it directly.
Now navigate to http://taskcluster and verify that a Taskcluster instance is running.
Start the Github Service
By default,
yarn start does not run any of the background services so we’ll have to start our
Github service explicitly:
yarn start github-background-worker
To verify it is running simply check the logs and make sure there is output with no obvious errors:
docker compose logs github-background-worker
Connecting your Service to Github
Now that you’re confident you can run the Github service locally, we need to somehow connect it to Github.
Expose the Service to the Internet
First let’s just get the service accessible to the internet. To accomplish this, we’ll use a tool called ngrok. Follow these steps to get it running:
- First download and install ngrok.
- Next sign up for a free account.
- Then run the command
ngrok config add-authtoken <token>. Your token can be found in your dashboard after logging in.
- Finally, run
ngrok http --host-header=taskcluster taskcluster:80.
To test that it’s working, visit http://127.0.0.1:4040/, click through to the custom URL displayed on the main page (you may need to accept a warning first) and verify that it takes you to your Taskcluster instance’s homepage.
Create a Github App
Now that we can access our Taskcluster instance from the web, let’s create a Github App that sends webhooks to it. You can follow along the Taskcluster documentation here. But the gist is to:
- Follow Github’s guide for creating a new app (prefer a personal app over an organization app).
- Select a name for your app (e.g
<name>-dev-taskcluster).
- Paste the
ngrokURL from earlier into the Homepage field. This URL should look something like
https://<unique-id>.ngrok.com.
- Under webhook URL paste
https://<unique-id>.ngrok.com/api/github/v1/github.
- Create an arbitrary value for the secret and save it for later.
- Set the permissions according to the Taskcluster deployment guide.
- Save the app. Github should prompt you to generate a new private key, do so and save the
.pemfile Github sends you for later.
Install the App into a Test Repo
Before we configure the Github service, let’s make sure our app is working as expected:
- Create a new empty repository (with a README) that will be used to test your Github service.
- Navigate to the public page for your newly created Github app. This should be of the form
https://github.com/apps/<name>-dev-taskcluster, but is also linked to from the app settings page.
- Click
Configure.
- Under
Repository accessselect the repo you created in step 1, then click
Save. The app should now be installed in your repository. You can go to your repository settings, then click
Github appsnear the bottom left. Verify you see your app listed.
- Now in one tab, open your local ngrok dashboard. In another perform some repository actions (e.g edit the README using the Github interface, then do a push or pull request).
- Hop back over to your
ngroktab and verify it is receiving webhook events. The responses will all be “502 Bad Gateway” because we haven’t configured the Github service for your app yet. But this is fine, for now we’ve verified that the webhook events from your test repo are being forwarded to your local machine.
Configure the App in your Taskcluster instance
For the last piece, we need to configure your local Taskcluster Github service to accept webhook events from your application. This is also documented in the Taskcluster dev-docs, but to summarize:
- Create a new override file called
docker-compose.override.ymlat the root of the Taskcluster repository. This will allow you to overwrite certain docker configuration items without needing to commit them into the repo.
- Add the following as the contents:
services:
github-web:
environment: &ref1
- GITHUB_PRIVATE_PEM="-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n<private key>\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n"
- GITHUB_APP_ID=<app id>
- WEBHOOK_SECRET=<secret>
- LEVEL=debug
- DEBUG=*
github-background-worker:
environment: *ref1
- Replace
<private key>with the contents of the
.pemfile (between
BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEYand
END RSA PRIVATE KEY) you downloaded from Github.
- Replace
<app id>with the id of your Github app. This can be found in the “About” section on your app settings page.
- Replace
<secret>with the secret you saved for later when creating the app.
Testing your Github Service
Et voila! You should now have a Github app connected to a Taskcluster Github service running on your local machine. Let’s make sure everything is working!
Restart the Services
To pick up the new configuration in the override file, restart the services:
docker stop taskcluster-github-background-worker-1
docker-compose down
yarn start
yarn start github-background-worker
Generate Events in Github
Now go back to your test repository and generate some more pushes or pull requests. Check your
ngrok dashboard. This time, you should see a proper response from the server! Typically either
201 for events that Taskcluster Github knows how to handle, or
204 otherwise.
Create Some “Real” Tasks
While your server is now responding to webhooks as expected, your test repository still isn’t
configured to run any actual tasks. Configuring and setting up worker pools is out of scope for this
tutorial, but luckily the
docker-compose environment comes with a pool you can use out of the
box!
- Create a file called
.taskcluster.ymlat the root of your test repository.
- Add the following contents:
version: 1
reporting: checks-v1
policy:
pullRequests: public
tasks:
- taskQueueId: docker-compose/generic-worker
schedulerId: taskcluster-ui
created: {$fromNow: ''}
deadline: {$fromNow: '1 day'}
payload:
command:
- - /bin/bash
- '-c'
- echo "Hello World!"; exit 1
maxRunTime: 30
metadata:
name: example-task
description: An **example** task
owner: user@example.com
source: http://taskcluster/tasks/create
- Now go and create some more pushes or pull requests. This time you should see your Taskcluster Github service adding a comment about missing scopes!
Create the Missing Scopes
- First navigate to the web UI of your instance at http://taskcluster
- Click Sign In at the top right
- Use
static/taskcluster/rootas the Client ID, the Access Token can be found in the docker compose env for the
auth-webservice. Search for
static/taskcluster/rootthen copy the associated
accessTokeninto the login page.
- Leave
json-certificateblank and login.
- Open the side bar (top left), then select “Authorization” -> “Roles”.
- Use the plus button (bottom right) to create a new role.
- For the “Role ID” use
repo:github.com/<user>/<repo>:*. Replace
<user>and
<repo>to point at your test repository.
- Under “Scopes” add the following:
queue:create-task:highest:docker-compose/generic-worker
queue:create-task:project:none
queue:scheduler-id:taskcluster-ui
- Save the role.
- Finally go and generate some more events in your repository. This time, Taskcluster Github should schedule an actual task which prints “Hello World”!
Run the Github Service in Development mode
While testing, you may notice that changes to your local Taskcluster Github service aren’t reflected automatically in your deployment. Luckily this is easily remedied by starting the Github service in development mode:
docker stop taskcluster-github-background-worker-1
yarn dev:start github-background-worker
Now you’ll no longer need to restart the service to pick up changes! Try it out by tailing the log, adding some print statements and re-generating an event in Github. You should see your print statements in the console output!
Replaying Webhook Events
Manually creating pull requests or pushes to trigger webhook events on every single code iteration
can be tedious! Luckily ngrok has a replay feature that will let you replay an incoming request.
This way, you only need to generate the event in Github once, then simply press the
Replay button
in your ngrok dashboard to send it again! Just beware that the Github service may only take certain
actions once (e.g, if a comment about missing scopes already exists, it won’t add a second one). In
those cases, you may need to re-create a fresh pull-request / push to reproduce the behaviour you
want.
Conclusion
Whew, that was quite a journey. But once everything is in place, it makes iterating on Taskcluster Github so much faster, while also giving you confidence that your changes are doing what you expect, before hitting production!
Happy developing and good luck!