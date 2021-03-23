Understanding Mach Try

There is a lot of confusion around mach try . People frequently ask “How do I get task X in mach try fuzzy?” or “How can I avoid getting backed out?”. This post is not so much a tip, rather an explanation around how mach try works and its relationship to the CI system (taskgraph). Armed with this knowledge, I hope you’ll be able to use mach try a little more effectively.

Coupling Mach Try to CI

In the old days of try syntax and the trychooser web page, the list of available tasks was entirely decoupled from the CI system. This meant that every time we added a new task (or removed an old one), someone would have to go and manually update trychooser and related docs to let everyone else know about the new state of affairs. At first this wasn’t such a huge deal as adding new tasks wasn’t that common. But as time progressed, and with the adoption of Taskcluster, we saw an explosion of new tasks. As you might imagine these decoupled lists of tasks very quickly became outdated. This meant folks would build a try syntax from the webpage only to get a failing decision task. A very frustrating experience!

To solve this issue we decided to source the list of available tasks directly from the same command that is used to generate tasks in CI, ./mach taskgraph . That’s why sometimes when you push you’ll see a message like:

$ ./mach try fuzzy Task configuration changed, generating target task set

Followed by a (too long) delay while the set of tasks available on your current revision are generated. To illustrate the point, if you run:

$ ./mach taskgraph target --fast --parameters project = mozilla-central

the command will output (almost) the exact same list that you would see in the ./mach try fuzzy interface. We’ll get into the almost later.

A Brief Primer on Task Generation

Establishing that ./mach try sources its list of tasks from the taskgraph, unfortunately means that to understand ./mach try one must understand taskgraph generation. Here’s a simplified explanation.

Read all the taskcluster/ci configuration files and run them through transforms to produce a massive JSON object (4.3+ million lines when prettified) where each key represents a single task. This is called the “full task graph”. Prune tasks from the graph based on context from the parameters. There are several filters, but most important is the one which determines which tasks should run on which project branches (autoland, mozilla-central, mozilla-beta, etc). This is called the “target task graph”. This will contain the set of all tasks that are relevant to the current context (e.g branch, but also other things). Apply further optimizations to the graph to prune out more tasks. This is called the “optimized task graph”. Tasks pruned here are relevant to the current set of parameters, but might not be worth running for other reasons (e.g to save money, or because files affecting them weren’t modified). This stage isn’t relevant to mach try , I only mention it to raise the distinction between “target tasks” and “optimized tasks”.

Connecting the Dots

Let’s revisit that taskgraph command that ./mach try uses by default from earlier:

$ ./mach taskgraph target --fast --parameters project = mozilla-central

Applying our new found taskgraph knowledge, this means generate the “target tasks” using the parameters file from the latest mozilla-central push. In other words, “get me all tasks that are relevant on mozilla-central”. So if you’re searching for a task in the ./mach try fuzzy interface and you don’t see it, it most likely means that the task isn’t configured to run there (still getting to that most likely).

In such a case, you may have been told to run ./mach try fuzzy --full . This runs a taskgraph command similar to:

$ ./mach taskgraph full --fast --parameters project = mozilla-central

The difference here is that we are generating the “full” set of tasks. That is, every single task that exists! While using this flag can be handy to run a specific task no matter the context, care must be taken since most of these tasks are not relevant to mozilla-central (and likely for a good reason). They could be release tasks, or maybe they are running on platforms we’ve retired, or maybe they are running in configurations that are completely busted. Expect try pushes with these types of tasks to contain lots of failures that aren’t your fault.

Note that I’ve been using ./mach try fuzzy as an example here, but other selectors (such as ./mach try chooser ) use the exact same logic to generate tasks as well. The only difference is the interface to select them. The default ./mach try auto selector is a whole other beast and does not use local taskgraph generation.

The Exception

I’ve alluded to an exception to the rules by using words like “almost” and “most likely”. There are a handful of tasks that are purposefully plucked out of the “target tasks” for a variety of reasons:

Sometimes we simply don’t have enough capacity to allow people to use these resources heavily on try. A good example here is the android-hw platform which is just a few dozen phones running in a 3rd party device pool. If everyone started running their try pushes here it would easily be overwhelmed. Sometimes certain configurations provide very little value. For example, shippable opt platforms. In this case, we’ve determined that there are essentially zero regressions that get caught on shippable opt that wouldn’t have been caught with regular opt. So we hide these from try to avoid wasting resources in pushes that would inadvertently select both. Sometimes tasks are just too expensive relative to the value they provide. An example here is all the ccov tasks. These take an extremely long time to run, and while we do want to keep them green, it’s just too expensive relative to the few times they get broken on their own.

The full list of tasks that fall into this exception can be found here. We realize that each and every one of these exceptions can result in backouts from otherwise well tested pushes, which is super frustrating! I also think reasonable minds can disagree on which tasks belong here and which ones don’t. So if you feel like one of these exceptions is unreasonable, please file a bug about it under Firefox Build System :: Task Configuration .

If you really need to see the exact set of tasks that could possibly cause you to get backed out, there is a special flag to disable this exception. You can run it like so:

$ ./mach try fuzzy --disable-target-task-filter

But please use this flag sparingly! There are usually good reasons these tasks have been excluded and the risk of being backed out has been factored into the decision.

Summary

To summarize, the default set of tasks you see in ./mach try fuzzy (and other selectors) are the ones that run on mozilla-central, minus the tasks caught up in the exception. If you need to run a task that doesn’t run on central (e.g because you are developing it), you can use the --full flag to see all available tasks. Just use it with caution, it has the potential to overselect a lot of tasks.

This post was mostly about providing a general understanding of mach try . Look for a follow-up post that builds on this understanding and provides some more advanced usage tips around mach try .

Thanks for reading!