Phabricator Etiquette Part 1: The Reviewer

In the next two posts we will examine the etiquette of using Phabricator. This post will examine tips from the reviewer’s perspective, and next week will focus on the author’s point of view. While the social aspects of etiquette are incredibly important, we should all be polite and considerate, these posts will focus more on the mechanics of using Phabricator. In other words, how to make the review process as smooth as possible without wasting anyone’s time.

Let’s dig in!

Never Leave a Review in an Ambiguous State

Phabricator is all about eliminating the uncertainty around who is on the hook for moving the revision forward. When it is in the Needs Review state it will show up in the reviewer’s queue. When it is in the Needs Revision state, it will show up in the author’s queue. Many reviewers / authors only look at their queues and can miss a request entirely if a revision is in an ambiguous state!

Ambiguous states happen when the revision requires action from someone but it doesn’t show up in their queue. The most common way a reviewer can cause an ambiguous state is by requesting changes but not setting the state to Needs Revision . For example, the reviewer:

Sets the state to Accepted but asks for issues to be fixed prior to landing (e.g “r+ with nits”) Asks for changes but leaves the state unchanged (so it is still in the Needs Review state)

Both of these cases are bad because the reviewer is relying on the author to see their comment, even though Phabricator will not indicate that any changes are needed.

The first case especially is very common. Reviewers sometimes use “r+ with nits” to speed up the process and avoid another round of review. But when authors look at their queue, they’ll only see that the revision is ready to land and can easily do so without noticing that changes have been requested. Even the most trivial of unfixed nits can cause problems. E.g a typo in a comment can cause the codespell linter to fail and the revision to be backed out. So it’s best to simply avoid “r+ with nits” altogether.

Only Review Code you are Comfortable With

The biggest disservice you can do to the patch author, is to review a patch without fully understanding what it is doing. If you don’t feel comfortable with the review, then remove yourself from the reviewers list! If you are an appropriate reviewer for only part of the patch, then add another blocking reviewer who can handle the part you aren’t comfortable with (and change yourself to blocking while you’re at it).

Note: Blocking reviewers are reviewers whose review are required to proceed. Patches with non-blocking reviewers can proceed as long as someone has given an r+, effectively making non-blocking reviews optional. Revisions will also be removed from the queues of non-blocking reviewers as soon as they are Accepted by someone else.

There are a few exceptions to this rule:

When a module is unowned and no one would be comfortable with the code. When the module expert is the one asking you for review (i.e they need a rubberstamp and have no one else to turn to).

In these cases you should still spend some effort learning about the code touched by the patch, use your judgement based on the complexity of the review.

Find Appropriate Reviewers on the Author’s Behalf

If you think that you are not an appropriate reviewer, don’t simply unassign the review from yourself, add the appropriate reviewer on the author’s behalf. This is especially important if the review is coming from a contributor. Besides if the author mis-assigned the review, they likely are even less familiar with the module than you are!

Even if you’re equally clueless around who should do the review, check who touched the file last in version control history and pick someone. It speeds up efficiency by eliminating one communication cycle. Rather than:

Author requests review You unassign yourself Author requests another review

It becomes:

Author requests review You unassign yourself and request another review

Because of Mozilla’s global nature, this simple step could allow the patch to land a full day earlier than it otherwise would have.

Leaving optional comments shifts the burden of review from the reviewer back onto the author (who is often much less knowledgeable in the area). As the reviewer, decide whether the issue should block landing or not. Nine times out of ten, “optional” comments are better left to follow-up bugs (and as an author I will ignore them).

It’s ok to make the comment anyway to raise the point, just be sure to include something like “This is better left to a follow-up, but it would be nice if …”. This way the expectations are clear for everyone.

Set the Testing Tag

In mozilla-central there is a testing policy and all revisions are supposed to be marked with one of those tags. As a reviewer, failing to set a tag means the author has to check a box when landing acknowledging that the tag is missing. This again leaves the revision in a bit of an ambiguous state (should I go back and add tests? Is it ok to check this box?).

Since one of the reviewer or the author is going to need to make any extra click anyway, it might as well be the person which the policy intends (the reviewer). Reviewers working in mozilla-central should install the phab-test-policy for a reminder to add the tag and an easier UI for doing so.

Review in a Timely Manner

Reviewers should always strive to get their reviews done in a timely manner. I’ve heard some people say 24hrs should be the maximum. Others argue for 48hrs. But it should never take longer than that. The excuse of having a long review queue is not valid since the total time spent doing reviews is the same whether you do them all in a big batch at the end of the week, or whether you do them in smaller batches at the end of the day. If you are reading this and have a long review queue, I’d encourage you to try and burn through it and then adapting your workflow to ensure it never gets that long in the first place. The amount of work you do will be the same, but you’ll be making those who rely on you more productive.

However sometimes long review queues are simply unavoidable (like when you get back from a PTO, or you need to go into emergency mode for a few days). If you are overwhelmed by reviews, or something comes up, you should do one of two things:

Assign the review to someone else who has more time than you. Failing that, comment on the revision with a rough estimate on when you will be able to get to it.

If you are consistently overwhelmed by reviews, then it’s time to have a conversation with your manager and ask for help :).

Replace Review Groups with Your Name

If you are part of a “review group” (e.g, firefox-build-system-reviewers ) and a revision requests review from said group, then replace the group with yourself when you decide to take it. This way you remove the revision from the queues of all the other reviewers in the group and eliminate the risk of two people unnecessarily reviewing the same things.

This will also have the added bonus of cleaning up the commit message.

Conclusion

That’s all I can think of for now. If you have any other tips for reviewers, feel free to leave them in the comments!