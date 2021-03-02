DevOps at Mozilla

I first joined Mozilla as an intern in 2010 for the “Tools and Automation Team” (colloquially called the “A-Team”). I always had a bit of difficulty describing our role. We work on tests. But not the tests themselves, the the thing that runs the tests. Also we make sure the tests run when code lands. Also we have this dashboard to view results, oh and also we do a bunch of miscellaneous developer productivity kind of things. Oh and sometimes we have to do other operational type things as well, but it varies.

Over the years the team grew to a peak of around 25 people and the A-Team’s responsibilities expanded to include things like the build system, version control, review tools and more. Combined with Release Engineering (RelEng), this covered almost all of the software development pipeline. The A-Team was eventually split up into many smaller teams. Over time those smaller teams were re-org’ed, split up further, merged and renamed over and over again. Many labels were applied to the departments that tended to contain those teams. Labels like “Developer Productivity”, “Platform Operations”, “Product Integrity” and “Engineering Effectiveness”.

Interestingly, from 2010 to present, one label that has never been applied to any of these teams is “DevOps”.

A Journey to Understanding DevOps

The term “DevOps” was coined sometime around 2009 and slowly gained traction before exploding in popularity around the mid 2010s. I can’t remember exactly when it entered my consciousness, but I do remember being a bit dismissive initially. Maybe because there didn’t seem to be a clear and concise definition, what one company called DevOps might look nothing like DevOps at another. Or maybe it just seemed too much like a buzzword. Whatever the reason, I didn’t start paying attention until the latter half of the decade. Gradually I started to understand what DevOps was about and realized it espoused many beliefs that I held internally, but had not yet managed to put into words. I started reading blog posts and listening to podcasts on the topic, and started to bring the lessons learned to my own work.

But it wasn’t until very recently that I stumbled across this definition of DevOps (uncoincidentally the inspiration for this post), that it truly crystallized in my mind. Myself and all the teams today that can trace their lineage back to the A-Team or RelEng are doing DevOps. We are DevOps engineers.

Why It Matters

My first instinct was to acknowledge this and move on. Who cares what the role is called as long as the job is being done? But upon further reflection I think it’s worth more than a simple acknowledgement. There are several reasons why recognizing our role as DevOps is important.

First, sharing a common vocabulary enables better external communication. For example, it allows you to research industry best practices and connect with other practioners of your field. You can find conferences, online communities, blogs and podcasts. It can also help you when searching for a job (as many of my colleagues found themselves doing last year). Calling yourself a “DevOps Engineer” looks better on a resume than a minor essay attempting to describe what it is exactly you did. Interesting side bar, DevOps engineers are the highest paid ICs in tech according to StackOverflow.

A shared vocabulary can also help communication internally. A common struggle for many teams is communicating their value up the chain of command. At a certain level of management, saying “We do DevOps” might be more impactful than a deep dive on CI systems and SRE. It’ll also make your team more recognizable to others, opening up avenues of communication that may have otherwise been missed.

But I think the most important reason to recognize oursleves as DevOps is the opportunity for self-improvement, both on an individual and organizational level. As an example on the individual side, the aforementioned DevOps definition posits that “one of the most valuable skills [for a DevOps engineer] is excellent communication and cooperation”. These are areas that I’ve long known that I personally need to improve, but never seem to make much headway on. Knowing these soft skills are specifically suited to my role, gives me an extra bit of motivation to work on them.

Organizational Improvement

As beneficial as individual improvement can be, at Mozilla I think there is even more potential for improvement at the organizational level. For example, DevOps engineers are supposed to maintain a holistic view of the entire development pipeline, then be able to ruthlessly identify and fix bottlenecks. Since the A-Team was initially split up, we’ve lost that ability. Now there are distinct teams that handle their own little slice of the pipeline (e.g, vcs, build, CI, release, review). This has allowed us to get a lot of great focused work done, but it also means that we’ve lost the ability to step back and look at the pipeline as whole. We can no longer point at a particular area and temporarily divert resources to it (other than through hiring). When a particularly motivated individual tries to drive processes or projects that span multiple areas of the pipeline, they run into conflict caused by differing goals across a multitude of teams.

I want to be clear that I’m not advocating that everyone suddenly become holistic big picture thinkers. Nor am I advocating that we all recombine into the A-Team (such a large team came with its own set of issues). But I’m struck by the fact that we have very few (if any) engineers involved in all parts of the development pipeline. How can we divert our resources to maximize the value we can bring to Mozilla? Can we increase collaboration between teams? What is the most pressing bottleneck? I don’t have any answers here, and I don’t think anyone else does either. But if we can adopt more of a DevOps mentality, I think we could work together to figure them out.

Conclusion

The purpose of this post is simply to point out that the work I and many of my colleagues do would typically be classified as “DevOps” outside of Mozilla. It’s also to point out that there are likely lessons and best practices we can learn from the industry. And if I’m being honest, the purpose is also to inspire others to begin their own DevOps journey.

I don’t know exactly what the lessons to be learned are, but I’m excited to continue my own journey and bring what I can back to Mozilla.